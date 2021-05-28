The News-Press regularly publishes filings made with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Missouri, based in Kansas City, Missouri, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Kansas, based in Kansas City, Kansas. Today’s listing covers May 15 to 21. Petitioners may file for protection under Chapter 7 (liquidation of assets); Chapter 11 (reorganization of business finances); or Chapter 13 (reorganization of personal finances).

Jack Craig Burton, Cameron, Missouri, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $62,250; liabilities, $119,379.

Caleb Lee Allison, St. Joseph, Chapter: 13, Financials: assets, $141,230; liabilities, $140,563.

Austin Eric James and Chelsey Leeann Cook, Savannah, Missouri, Chapter: 13, Financials: assets, $6,712; liabilities, $35,440.

Kenneth Donovan and Anastashia Marie Harp, Plattsburg, Missouri, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $207,183; liabilities, $236,341.