The News-Press regularly publishes filings made with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Missouri, based in Kansas City, Missouri, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Kansas, based in Kansas City, Kansas. Today’s listing covers April 17 to 23. Petitioners may file for protection under Chapter 7 (liquidation of assets); Chapter 11 (reorganization of business finances); or Chapter 13 (reorganization of personal finances).
Jody Lee Wilson, St. Joseph, Chapter: 13, Financials: assets, $18,054; liabilities, $82,543.
Linda Christine Johnston, St. Joseph, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $27,258; liabilities, $30,810.
Larry Keith Stewart, St. Joseph, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $14,496; liabilities, $140,520.
Brittni Loryn Miller, St. Joseph, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $87,219; liabilities, $115,481.
Quentin Craig-Scott Crowley, Dearborn, Missouri, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $2,815; liabilities, $17,635.
Ashley Elizabeth Donnelly, Fairfax, Missouri, Chapter: 13, Financials: assets, $38,690; liabilities, $200,879.
Miranda Dawn Whitaker, Trenton, Missouri, Chapter: 13, Financials: assets, $120,798; liabilities, $91,369.
Julie Marie Reys, St. Joseph, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $6,614; liabilities, $77,171.
James Eugene McCarthy, St. Joseph, Chapter: 13, Financials: assets, $86,885; liabilities, $90,068.
Sophia Breanne Long, Cameron, Missouri, Chapter: 13, Financials: assets, $16,290; liabilities, $54,920.
Jennifer Luellyn Collins, St. Joseph, Chapter: 13, Financials: assets, $25,308; liabilities, $59,599.
Sarah Louise Peterson, Atchison, Kansas, Chapter: 13, Financials: assets, $7,950; liabilities, $80,099.
Amy Louise Stanton, Troy, Kansas, Chapter: 13, Financials: assets, $16,971; liabilities, $20,804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.