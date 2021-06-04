The News-Press regularly publishes filings made with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Missouri, based in Kansas City, Missouri, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Kansas, based in Kansas City, Kansas. Today’s listing covers May 22 to 28. Petitioners may file for protection under Chapter 7 (liquidation of assets); Chapter 11 (reorganization of business finances); or Chapter 13 (reorganization of personal finances).

Joshua LeeDale and Janessa Rachelle Johnson, St. Joseph, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $26,330; liabilities, $69,757.

Christina L. Ide, St. Joseph, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $14,468; liabilities, $136,311.

Melissa Dawn Campbell, Maryville, Missouri, Chapter: 13, Financials: assets, $102,018; liabilities, $94,595.

George Leslie Davidson Jr., Platte City, Missouri, Chapter: 13, Financials: assets, $24,985; liabilities, $143,704.

Ronald Jesse and Leslie Renee Glitten, Gower, Missouri, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $253,406; liabilities, $234,538.

Paul Michael and Casey Marie Starr, St. Joseph, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $16,059; liabilities, $44,836.

Sean Patrick Corbett, Cameron, Missouri, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $139,715; liabilities, $183,966.

David Rodney and Kadi DeAnn Gamble, Brimson, Missouri, Chapter: 13, Financials: assets, $65,764; liabilities, $51,358.

Adam Michael and Melissa Rosario Kyle, St. Joseph, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $10,511; liabilities, $40,548.