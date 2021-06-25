The News-Press regularly publishes filings made with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Missouri, based in Kansas City, Missouri, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Kansas, based in Kansas City, Kansas. Today’s listing covers June 12 to 18. Petitioners may file for protection under Chapter 7 (liquidation of assets); Chapter 11 (reorganization of business finances); or Chapter 13 (reorganization of personal finances).
Ralph Myers and Linda Grace Morriss, Stanberry, Missouri, Chapter 13, Financials: assets, $166,850; liabilities, $82,337.
Aaron Michael and Carla Kay Perkins, Mercer, Missouri, Chapter 13.
Christy Marie Robertson, St. Joseph, Chapter 13, Financials: assets, $134,514; liabilities, $213,415.
Jason W. and Jessica A. Mayfield, Platte City, Missouri, Chapter 13, Financials: assets, $23,127; liabilities, $44,164.
Ryann Lee Pike, Edgerton, Missouri, Chapter 7, Financials: assets, $1,785; liabilities, $51,957.
Chelsea Marie Edmonds, Trimble, Missouri, Chapter 7, Financials: assets, $15,751; liabilities, $54,312.
Kamler LLC, St. Joseph, Chapter 11, Financials: assets, $214,125; liabilities, $370,663.
Jeffery Robert and Brittany Marie Arbuckle, Gower, Missouri, Chapter 13, Financials: assets, $28,148; liabilities, $26,802.
Darrell Lee Cain Jr., Princeton, Missouri, Chapter 13, Financials: assets, $83,885; liabilities, $70,512.
Adam Matthew and Rachel Lynn Rauber, Gallatin, Missouri, Chapter 13, Financials: assets, $80,677; liabilities, $116,388.
Dustin Rex Chambers, Albany, Missouri, Chapter 7, Financials: assets, $6,000; liabilities, $329,908.
Patricia Ann Champagne, Atchison, Kansas, Chapter 7, Financials: assets, $3,114; liabilities, $36,159.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.