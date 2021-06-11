The News-Press regularly publishes filings made with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Missouri, based in Kansas City, Missouri, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Kansas, based in Kansas City, Kansas. Today’s listing covers May 29 to June 4. Petitioners may file for protection under Chapter 7 (liquidation of assets); Chapter 11 (reorganization of business finances); or Chapter 13 (reorganization of personal finances).

Virginia Huber, St. Joseph, Chapter: 13, Financials: assets, $3,500; liabilities, $14,410.

Larry J. Schussler, Plattsburg, Missouri, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $178,792; liabilities, $444,244.

Cheryl Lynn Nassiri, St. Joseph, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $18,301; liabilities, $42,383.

Ricky Wayne and Jera Waynette McNett, Cosby, Missouri, Chapter: 13, Financials: assets, $265,571; liabilities, $308,633.

Marsha Lynn Dozier, Atchison, Kansas, Chapter: 13, Financials: assets, $16,070; liabilities, $107,218.

Roger Dean Allen Jr., Horton, Kansas, Chapter: 7, Financials: assets, $85,350; liabilities, $272,960.