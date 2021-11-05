The News-Press regularly publishes filings made with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Missouri, based in Kansas City, Missouri, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Kansas, based in Kansas City, Kansas. Today’s listing covers Oct. 23 to 29. Petitioners may file for protection under Chapter 7 (liquidation of assets); Chapter 11 (reorganization of business finances); or Chapter 13 (reorganization of personal finances).
Charles Lawrence Elledge, St. Joseph, Chapter 7.
Scotty Dean and Rhonda Faye Steward, Grant City, Missouri, Chapter 7, Financials: assets, $97,499; liabilities, $94,723.
Skylar Travis Furr, St. Joseph, Chapter 13, Financials: assets, $17,499; liabilities, $23,996.
Denise Joy Henry, St. Joseph, Chapter 7, Financials: assets, $595; liabilities, $13,668.
Christopher Michael and Kristin Leann Chipps, St. Joseph, Chapter 13, Financials: assets, $163,275; liabilities, $161,289.
Rhonda Jo Knouse, Plattsburg, Missouri, Chapter 13, Financials: assets, $90,020; liabilities, $142,972.
Tina Marie Gonzalez, Hiawatha, Kansas, Chapter 13, Financials: assets, $23,024; liabilities, $49,663.
