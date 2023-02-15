Arrests reported from Feb. 1 to Feb. 13
Amanda J Dawson, 43, 2513 Mitchell Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Luke Logan Crawford, 28, 201 E. Valley St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Terrance William Smith, 45, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Calvin Semond Verna Bell Jr, 19 7301 Norton Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jacob Allen Christopher, 27, 8333 E. Blue PKWY., city charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathon M Owens, 32, 2305 Castle LN., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremy Michael LeGrande, 39, 1122 Ridenbaugh St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Ryan Christopher Butterfield, 28, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
A'Marie J Westbrook-Newman, 18, St. Joseph, city charges for fighting or riotous conduct to endanger another and resisting by threats/force/violence against police.
Mekaila Jo O'Neal, 21, 1307 Mitchell Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gavin Lee Clevenger, 21, 1307 Mitchell Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Deborah Hockaday, 19, 316 N 17th St., warrants for felony and for failure to appear in court.
Jesse Lynn Weddle, 37, 24006 24 Highway., city charge for trespassing.
Scotty L Gibson. 54. 3231 Melody Ln., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mason Greggory Byrd., 22, 2807 Sylvanie St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Nathan Anderson, 55, St. Joseph, city charges probation violation/obstructing justice, making loud or boisterous noise and for failure to appear in court.
Terra L Gibson, 47, 2818 S 21st St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alicia Marie Robinson, 49, 4810 Gene Field Rd., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler E Funk, 34, 723 Mason Ave., warrants for misdemeanor and for failure to appear in court.
Kap Sian Muang, 29, 2517 Essex St., city charge for DWI/DUI.
Dakota Allen Bomar, 33, 629 S 8th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Felicia Jean Morse, 44, 11101 SW. US Highway 59 W, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Matthew C Silcott, 42, St. Joseph, city charge for intentionally damaging personal/real property of another.
Tessa R Jones, 39, St. Joseph, city charges failure to appear in court, obstruction of police duties by action/inaction, and resists by threats/force/violence against police.
Brandon Dion May. 36, 213 N. 7th St., warrants for misdemeanor and for failure to appear in court.
Carlee Rae-Ann, 25, 2705 Garfield Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kimberly Darcy McClure, 52, 3103 N. 2nd St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.