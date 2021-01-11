Jan. 6

Mark K. Grieshaber Jr., 45, 2507 Oak St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ayron Christopher Reeter, 24, 1300 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jessica Lynn Noland, 28, 1410 Sacramento St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Scott Alan Holt Sr., 55, 2826 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

David Allen Murray, 58, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Connor J. Bielby, 19, 6402 S. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Gabriel Landi-Barrios, 41, 2406 Woodland Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Autumn Nicole Palmer, 39, 2311 Bittersweet Lane, on a state charge of stealing.

Chad Devin Richardson, 33, 2912 Patee St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 7

Sidencio L. Garcia, 28, 3218 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Troy Patrick Gilbert, 49, 5050 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Matthew James Dilley, 31, 5111 Arcadia St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Britiny R. Dredge, 31, 605 Concord St., on a city warrant for drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear in court.

Tiffany Nicole Holmes, 30, 2201 Seneca St., on a city warrant for resisting arrest by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and failure to appear in court.

Shauna Joy Jenkins, 28, Wathena, Kansas, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Joshua Raymond Mack, 31, 3607 Monterey St., on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.

Jacy Mae Hinckley, 43, 3217 Grandview Drive, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 8

Ryan L. Claycomb, 37, 3814 River Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cassandra N. Wilson, 33, 2907 N. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Terry Lee Vice II, 46, 6406 Washington St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

McCaulay Clinton Billy King, 21, Elwood, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Daisy Pearl Ward, 64, 1332 Buchanan Ave., on a city charge of domestic assault.

Trevor Dillion Harris, 29, 2310 S. 14th St., on a state charge of domestic assault.