Jan. 9
Jeron Markell Rogers, 25, 2706 Melrose Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Lawrence Lehmer, 50, Mound City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sharra R. Brown, 35, 1104 Northwood Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Allan Mitchell, 29, 1805 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing and failure to appear in court.
Tatum Leighann Barksdale, 17, 2504 S. 10th St., on a city charge of stealing.
Jan. 10
Ka-lee A. Velas Jackson, 39, 3139 Edmond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Danielle Lee Dakon, 37, 19983 County Road 377, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Larry Alan White, 50, 1211 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lora Elizabeth Clemmons, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nicholas B. Wohlgemuth, 41, 521 Monroe St., on city charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing, and failure to appear in court.
Martha L. Stiens, 50, 1610 E. Highland Ave., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.