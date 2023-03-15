Arrests from 03/07 to 03/13
Joshua Shane Blanton, 41, 2310 Cardinal Lane, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Maciek Jacob Maker, 23, 705 Virginia Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Kenneth Steele, 56, 1911 Doniphan Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Isabella M Fuller, 22, 6036 Pryor Ave., municipal warrant from other jurisdiction.
Kallista Lynn Allen, 62, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Vernon Harold Thomas, 62, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bradley Eugene Russell, 26, 1222 Angelique Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
John M Nichols, 44, 1803 Garfield Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Heather Lea Bolonyi, 38, 2603 College Lane, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Carrie Cordean Starrett, 29, 1004 Broadway Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mouriss William Aani, 29, 1701 N 36th Street, warrants for misdemeanor and for failure to appear in court.
Kristina Yvonne Botts, 39, S 36th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
John David Perry, 48, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Susan Marie Squires, 38, 1017 S 11th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Aaron Misner, 42, 120 Illinois Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tavean Gregory McRelly, 28, 3401 Jackson St., city charge for driving while suspended or revoked.
Kimberly Dawn Palmer, 43, 2215 S 12th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon Scott Beard, 44, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Eugene Carl Clinton, 64, 1209 Jules Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Devon Preston Roe, 46, 1316 Holman Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jay William Baskett, 62, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Denver Thomas McDowell, 25, 805 S 15th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ryan Ruben, 19, 521 Shady Ave., city charge for DWI/DUI.
Terry Lee Pike Jr, 53, 1020 North Roosevelt Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jordan Edward Berry, 18, 1602 S 22nd Street, city charge for DWI/DUI.
Zachary Michael Phillippe, 24, 1018 Green Street, city charge for resisting arrest.
Charme Marie Mystique Komer, 31, 5700 SW Lakefront Lane, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kacey Michelle Sollars, 23, 1203 S 14th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ethan Joseph Knaebel, 24, St. Joseph, warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court.
Bryce Allen Walker, 38, 3408 Ajax Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher F Sullivan, 26, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing.
Justin Lee Grider, 39, 2414 S 20th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Marissa K Gertsch, 33, 2414 S 20th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gerald Benjamin Cole, 45, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jahon Alyn Williams, 40, 724 Mason Ave., warrants for felony and for failure to appear in court.
Dakhota Jay Mignery, 23, 1805 Mason Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ashlie K Harding, 19, 1805 Mason Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
