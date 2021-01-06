Jan. 2
Khalissa M. Knowles, 23, 6002 Gordon Ave., on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dakota Lee Moss, 26, 320 E. Missouri Ave., on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Mickey Troy Nyman Jr., 26, Agency, Missouri, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Brandon Tyler Kay, 29, 605 E. Colorado Ave., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Jan. 3
John Michael Miller, 43, 1805 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rachel M. Marceau, 26, 2208 County Line Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mitchell Lain Woolard, 31, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bobbie Joe Molt, 38, no address provided, on a city warrant for trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Marie Elena Dones, 31, 174 E. Walter Lane, on a city charge of stealing.
Amanda Renee Martinez, 40, 144 Park Lane, on a state charge of assault.
Brandon M. Barnett, 29, 1503 Olive St., on a state charge of violation of a protection order.
Chase Elliott Pollard, 32, 1801 S. 41st St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Tobby Joseph Underwood, 42, 701 Ingalls St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Mark Steven Applegarth, 60, 2508 N. Third St., on a state charge of domestic assault.