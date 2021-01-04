Dec. 29
Tad Richard Summers, 28, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kyle Ivan Ferris, 31, 421 N. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Isaiah Dominique Cage, 31, 2713 Olive St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Dusty Ray Young, 37, 1311 N. 15th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 30
Kaden Lee Penaland, 18, 806 Mansfield Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Eugene Wilson, 29, 814 S. 21st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ciara Nichole Merrigan, 32, 9208 S.E. 371, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Colton Ray Rosenbusch, 31, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey Scott Fisher, 35, 212 S. 14th St., on state charges of stealing and careless driving.
Dec. 31
Richard Allen Sowell Jr., 24, 731 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for drug possession and failure to appear in court.
Larry D. Nunez, 60, 1501 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zachary Jean Dovel, 22, 201 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jessica Sue Ruden, 47, 1814 Sacramento St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chance Kristopher Kelley, 17, 402 S. 11th St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Jan. 1
Maurice Donnell Smith, 39, 2420 Patee St., on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.