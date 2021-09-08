SEPT. 2
Denny Lee Gonyea, 55, Easton, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Aaron Fletcher, 25, 4802 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Trisha G. Gillpatrick, 30, 10543 County Road 375, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Victor K. Carter, 60, 1021 S. 14th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Dustin Levi Phillips, 39, 2504 Kent St., on city charges of disturbing the peace and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SEPT. 3
Christian Dillon Matt Light, 20, 511 Robidoux St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Melissa D. Reed, 41, 123 N. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Adam Lee Clark, 36, 2625 S 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to register as a sex offender and failure to appear in court.
Elliott Lydal Maag, 35, 420 S. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Machusy Machume Jr., 22, 422 S. 22nd St., on city charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Dopres Soris, 22, 422 S. 22nd St., on a city charge of disorderly conduct.
Aaron Matthew Glaze, 36, 415 N. 10th St., on a city charge of property damage.
SEPT. 4
Amanda L. Lovelady, 28, 2504 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cassidy L. Rowland, 31, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amber Renee Nagle, 24, 1703 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Abbey Blair Smith, 35, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Akaesha Shanece Kirby-Nance, 32, 1209 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah Marie Cook, 35, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Joshua A. Allison, 40, 2715 Faraon St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
SEPT. 5
James Detamore Thomas-Jones, 28, 6001 Carnegie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brittany R. Andrews, 32, 2210 N. Second St., on a city warrant for stealing, resisting arrest, and failure to appear in court.
Nicholas John Curtis Klepees, 35, 6030 Tennessee St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gerald Benjamin Cole, 43, no address provided, on city charges of resisting arrest and trespassing.
SEPT. 6
Darryl Wayne Wilson, 23, 1104 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Emmett Lee Pendergras III, 21, 5813 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Caden Michael Croteau, 18, 3517 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robin M. Pierce, 35, Kansas City, Missouri, on city charges of trespassing, stealing and failure to appear in court.
