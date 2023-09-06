Arrests for Sept. 8 News-Press NOW Sep 6, 2023 Sep 6, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arrests reported from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4Steven Ray Mitchell, 52, 1805 Mitchell Ave., warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court.Derrick C. Woods, 37, 1300 S. 11th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.Kaelyn Marie Compton, 21, 1609 N. 3rd St., warrants for failures to appear in court.Robin Lynn Swanson, 47, St. Joseph, warrant for trepassing.Stephanie JoAnn McFeeters, 36, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.Doanld Kevin Adams, 59, 2911 S. 36th Place, warrant for failure to appear in court.Brian Lee Davison, 661, 440 East Main St., warrant for failure to appear in court.Anthony Antonie Wilson, 36, 714 N. 22nd St., city charge for intentionally damaging property of another.Kaleb Nathaniel Willis, 23, 2134 S. 13th St., warrants for failures to appear in court.Clay Allen Novak, 40, 1002 Francis St., warrant for failure to appear in court.James L Blythe, 55, 5314 Basil Drive, warrant for failure to appear in court.Roy Lee Despain, 51, 1201 Powell St., warrants for failures to appear in court.Christopher R. Shaw, 21, 1220 S. 14th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.Austin Lee White, 21, 3426 Messanie St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Devon James Banks, 23, 2513 Mitchell Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.Veronica Lynn Hunt, 45, 5326 Barbara St., city charge for DWI/DUI. Samuel A. Jones, 23, 508 Southwood Lane, city charge for DWI/DUI. Kyle Delane Conger, 35, 1024 Green St., warrant for failure to appear in court.Cortney Danielle Stewart, 34, 804 Richardson St., warrant for failure to appear in court.Jerry Lee Shelton, 52, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.Trevor James Huff, 21, 204 South Park St., city charge for DWI/DUI.Shon Michael Sprake, 48, 1606 N. 36th St., warrants for failures to appear in court.Jeffrey Charles Frairson Sr., 49, 3004 S. 28th St., warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court.Joseph B. Roper-Kelley, 23, 750 Maple St., warrant for failure to appear in court.Robert Donald Williams, 49, 706 N. 19th St., city charges for drinking in public and disturbing the peace. Emily Ann McCarthy, 37, 824 N. 6th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.Justin Leon Parrish, 39, 2730 Felix St., city charge for DWI/DUI.Samuel D. Cornell, 33, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.Tyrone L. Armstrong, 40, St. Joseph, city charges for failure to obey a lawful order to disperse and possession of drug paraphernalia.Mindy S. Kay, 40, 6549 Brown St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Criminal Law Linguistics Police Crime × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education School board to disband all committees Public Safety Juvenile male suffers gunshot Tuesday night Local News Missing DeKalb teen found safe Local News Truman Middle School celebrates 50th anniversary More Local News → 1:28 Hazy Thursday Morning Weather Forecast 8 min ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.