SEPT. 1
Jeffry Fritz, 47, 2707 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jada Nicole Minter, 22, 2621 Folsom St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler L. Carter, 29, 2701 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gary Lee Odum, 58, Kansas City, Missouri, on city charges of trespassing and property damage.
Jason Allan Nowak, 37, Rushville, Missouri, on a state charge of violation of a protection order.
Tyler Laray Davis, 27, 2324 S. 19th St., on a state charge of resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
SEPT. 2
Damien Michael Danberry, 31, 2702 Patee St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William M. Gentry, 55, 2412 Ashland Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Straton Chance Johnson, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Hamilton Lee Johnson, 34, 2121 S. Riverside Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chantel Marie Todd-Mace, 32, 2711 Doniphan Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Helen Irene Lovelady, 46, 2504 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
SEPT. 3
Landon Michael Rehm, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chelsie Lee Nicole Markley, 26, 2420 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Travis W. Randall, 48, 1210 S. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Nathaniel Radmer, 42, 7601 S.E. King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Cody Price, 34, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jacob C. Griggs, 22, 1424 N. Third St., on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
SEPT. 4
David Lee Fanning Jr., 34, 2324 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cheyann Rose Keith, 23, 2022 Dewey Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Casidee Renee Bailey, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian Lee Davison, 60, 212 W. Linn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Marvin Alonzo-Ramos, 28, 230 Michigan St., on city charges of operating a vehicle without a valid license and driving while intoxicated.
Tanner James Wykert, 31, 2418 Oak St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
SEPT. 5
Aleigha Nicole Fitch, 21, 1506 N. 43rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jesse Clarence Morgan, 42, 1115 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Abby D. Cannon, 23, 3207 Normandy Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Curtis Ray Cruse Jr., 34, 4806 Stonecrest Terrace, on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
Kish Valance Cox Jr., 25, no address provided, on city charges of obstructing duties of police and resisting arrest.
