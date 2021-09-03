SEPT. 1
Daniel Robert Embrey III, 40, 2601 Green Valley Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin Wayne Cline, 42, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John K. Steele, 55, 223 W. Isabelle St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kyle I. Ferris, 32, 1816 Savannah Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Larry Alan White, 50, 2429 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amber Jo Grable, 34, Kansas City, Missouri, on city charges of property damage and trespassing.
