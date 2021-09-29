SEPT. 23
Ryan J. Fike, 25, 2806 Parallel Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Joseph Leonard, 36, 2005 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jefferey Douglas Ungerer, 33, 2825 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonathon Ray Demoss IV, 43, 2105 Dewey Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Austin Derek Allen Rideaux III, 29, 635 Bon Ton St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
SEPT. 24
Christina M. Smith, 39, 1211 Fifth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Danielle Rae Hughes, 27, 1218 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Seth Austin Coffman, 20, 1206 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah A. Gromowski, 39, 2016 Scott St., on city charges of obstructing police, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated and failure to appear in court.
Richard E. Jones, 46, no address provided, on a city charge of assault.
SEPT. 25
Joseph Perry Lee Wittler, 23, 2322 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lacey D. Fanning, 19, 6414 Norman Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremy Paul Martin, 27, 3016 Locust St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
George James Johnson, 32, 1624 S. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shandra Nicole Kuehner, 35, 15850 State Highway CC, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ariah D. King, 24, 1414 N. Second St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jesse Scott Cardiff, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city charge of assault.
Eric S. Sheets, 40, no address provided, on a city charge of addressing police with intent to incite violence.
SEPT. 26
Joanna M. Crossfield, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Melanie Lynn Myers, 20, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joseph Eugene Wilson, 58, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John M. Nichols, 42, 2023 Parkview Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chaos Kaedance Ren Powers, 20, 3518 W. Hillview Circle, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bronzale Moren Johnson, 32, 205 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jacob James Coulter, 19, Atchison, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Molly McCown, 21, Independence, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Daylon Rae Bomar, 36, 700 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Lee Bannister, 33, 616 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Evan N. Robert, 28, 1100 Carol Drive, on city charges of careless driving and driving while intoxicated.
Davonte Wilson, 29, 2837 S. 28th St., on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
SEPT. 27
Shence Lashon White, 32, 1835 Clay St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
McKale Avery Wick, 29, 2215 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Justin Lee Hall, 34, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonny Lee Waltz, 21, 2724 N. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Courtney Lynn Reynolds, 43, 216 W. Hyde Park Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dawn Elizabeth Dotson, 56, 6520 Brown St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dakhota Jay Mignery, 21, 1209 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Heather Renee Bledsoe-Thornton, 45, 5518 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bari Jo Michelle Buckley, 31, 2609 Renick St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stacy Renee Trail, 32, 518 N. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Byron Kenneth Brown, 23, 2902 N. 12th St., on a city charge of addressing police with intent to incite violence.
Richard E. Jones, 46, no address provided, on a state charge of property damage.
