AUG. 29Jackie D. Churchill, 38, 720 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Christopher McNeely, 45, 1210 Douglas St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Andrew Robert Clark, 23, 1219 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Arron Glenn Seward, 27, 1603 Grand Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Tyson J. Henderson, 21, 3601 Gene Field Road, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.Nathan Akeem Wilkinson Sr., 35, 2305 Sylvanie St., on state charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.Johnathon Raymond Brodrick, 33, 2318 S. 12th St., on a state charge of domestic assault.Amanda Sue Farmer, 31, 2312 Jules St., on a state charge of resisting arrest by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death.James Caleb Curtman, 29, 2629 Faraon St., on a state charge of terroristic threats.Christopher Bryant Escobar, 30, 2312 Union St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
AUG. 30Raymond Tyler Groce, 33, 1015 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Hope Nan Easter, 51, 404 Massachusetts St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Dauntre Edward Holmes-Warner, 20, 1206 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jalisa Elizabeth Irvin, 31, 2809 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Hershel L. Frase Jr., 50, 4103 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Brandon Dewaun Browning, 28, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Justin Lee Watson, 30, 13755 Winter Haven Drive, on city charges of disturbing the peace, unlawful use of a weapon, driving while intoxicated and property damage.Preston C. Williams, 23, 2914 Lowell St., on city charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.Danny Ray Hartman Jr., 35, 301 E. Highland Ave., on a state charge of burglary.