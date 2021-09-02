AUG. 31
Scottie Ryan Briner, 34, 8021 S.E. King Hill Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah Mae Gibson, 29, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Erik Michael McClellan, 31, 2301 Frederick Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kary Ann Collins, 31, 2811 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Raul A. Mendoza, 30, no address provided, on state charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
