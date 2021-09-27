SEPT. 23
Ryan J. Fike, 25, 2806 Parallel Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Joseph Leonard, 36, 2005 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jefferey Douglas Ungerer, 33, 2825 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonathon Ray Demoss IV, 43, 2105 Dewey Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Austin Derek Allen Rideaux III, 29, 635 Bon Ton St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
SEPT. 24
Christina M. Smith, 39, 1211 Fifth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Danielle Rae Hughes, 27, 1218 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Seth Austin Coffman, 20, 1206 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah A. Gromowski, 39, 2016 Scott St., on city charges of obstructing police, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated and failure to appear in court.
Richard E. Jones, 46, no address provided, on a city charge of assault.
SEPT. 25
Joseph Perry Lee Wittler, 23, 2322 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lacey D. Fanning, 19, 6414 Norman Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremy Paul Martin, 27, 3016 Locust St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
George James Johnson, 32, 1624 S. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shandra Nicole Kuehner, 35, 15850 State Highway CC, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ariah D. King, 24, 1414 N. Second St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jesse Scott Cardiff, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city charge of assault.
Eric S. Sheets, 40, no address provided, on a city charge of addressing police with intent to incite violence.
