SEPT. 22
Bryan Allen Bostic, 35, 6222 S. Third St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Raymond T. Groce, 34, 1521 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Keyon Dwayne Johnson, 19, 4302 N. Hillview Circle, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cody Shawn Gardner, 39, 305 Hammond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Eric George Miller, 40, 724 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven P. Volz, 39, 2911 Penn St., on a city warrant for violation of a protection order and failure to appear in court.
Paul Steven Brown, 43, 2818 S. 21st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dena R. Cannon, 28, 2832 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dakota Allen Bomar, 32, 629 S. Eighth St., on a city charge of throwing stones/other missiles.
