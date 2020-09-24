SEPT. 21
- Roland Soram, 29, 2209 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Tana Lea Lance, 61, 3606 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Laci Paige Glidewell, 31, 2608 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Riah Makenzie Cook, 23, 2121 N. Riverside Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Trevor James Landes, 33, 2208 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Jacob Scott Roland, 32, 922 S. 16th St., on city charges of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.
- Charles Adam Taylor, 56, 1501 Tamara Drive, on city charges of drinking in public and obstructing duties of police.
- Joshua I. Hollamon, 32, 1015 Faraon St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
- Corey Brian Johnson, 33, 1113 Corby St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
- Kayla Marie Everall, 33, 6015 Gordon Ave., on a state charge of forgery.
- Mengstab Teweldemed Girmay, 39, 1515 N. 36th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
- Tiffany Marie Ball, 28, 1608 Holman St., on a state charge of property damage.
- Christopher Lee Rowles, 32, no address provided, on a state charge of violation of a protection order.
- Jeffrey Thomas Marschel Jr., 37, 2801 S. 22nd St., on a state charge of property damage.