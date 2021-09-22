SEPT. 19
Clint Robert Mechling, 48, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Andreti Gene Cecil Brant, 20, no address provided, on a city charge of careless driving.
Donita Nichole Maag, 34, 2828 Scott St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Sarah Marie Dakon, 42, 409 N. 20th St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Roberto Villegas Ayala, 57, 1222 Angelique St., on a state charge of involuntary manslaughter.
SEPT. 20
Chadd Daniel Knowles, 29, 5501 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cindy Lee Becerra, 54, 4206 Hillview Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Devin Charles Gardner, 31, Lathrop, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gregory James Fine, 52, Savannah, Missouri, on city charges of trespassing and addressing police with intent to incite violence.
Mychelle Jenice Beattie, 28, 3112 N. 10th St., on city charges of attempted assault and failure to appear in court.
