SEPT. 16

  • Justin W. Ingram, 33, 1518 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Reanna Denise Elizabeth Ogden, 26, 819 E. Hyde Park Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Michelle D. Justice, 35, 2407 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Albert Eugene Johnson, 39, 1508 Fifth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Derek L. Fitzpatrick, 37, 1502 N. 36th St., on a city charge of stealing.
  • Shawn Davon Kyle Tucker, 21, 1228 N. Seventh St., on a state charge of resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
  • Dallas Ryan Stanton, 20, 221 W. Isabelle St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.

    • SEPT. 17

  • Michell L. Hill, 39, 1918 Savannah Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Jasmine C. Loins, 25, 2617 Mary St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • James Earl Eackles Jr., 25, 2707 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Rebecca Adit Ajang, 37, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Michael William Ziegler, 35, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Summer Dawn Bohon, 19, 6625 Grant St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Tabitha Linn Mitchell, 33, 713 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Levi Shaw Johnson, 32, 2418 S. 22nd St., on a city charge of drug possession.
  • Christopher Steven Dykes, 43, 707 Warsaw Ave., on city charges of drug possession and failure to appear in court.
  • Keith Daniel Kline, 59, 2417 Cougar St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
  • Jade Fritz, 35, 2003 Mitchell Ave., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Jason Ryan Moore, 44, 1220 N. Eighth St., on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

    • SEPT. 18

  • Heather Renee Bledsoe-Thornton, 44, 5518 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Joanna Marie Crossfield, 32, no address provided, on a city warrant for trespassing and failure to appear in court.
  • Derek S. Frakes, 35, 299 W. Iowa St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Brent Alan Lewis, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Kerri Rachel Moore, 39, Amazonia, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to
  • appear in court.
  • Lacey Dawn Fanning, 18, 415 S. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Gary Leo House, 29, 1212 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Brett Adam Beadles, 33, Atchison, Kansas, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Kenzlee Paige Flowers, 26, 1315 Penn St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Andrew Blake Hawley, 28, 5320 S. Ninth St., on a state charge of domestic assault.