SEPT. 16
David Lee Mollet, 32, 212 E. Valley St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Doug W. Shimneman, 62, 3611 E. Colony, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon Dee Saxton, 39, 3807 Ajax Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Marquis Deviante Wilson, 18, 3101 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amber M. Pearia, 35, 1017 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
D’Paris Hassun Smith, 29, 214 E. Kansas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
George Ronald Mathis Jr., 57, 3110 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Andrew J. Orton, 33, 1915 Savannah Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dustan Ace Huffer, 25, 506 Fillmore St., on a state charge of resisting or interfering with arrest.
Elizabeth Dawn Elliott, 51, 501 Main St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
SEPT. 17
Mattie Francine Lucas, 34, 726 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Brian Taber, 30, 428 N. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ciara Lichelle Silvey, 26, 311 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alexi Shanniz Gamache, 37, 1409 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Demetrious Dewayne Buffinton, 21, 2905 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chelsea N. Ramirez, 30, 1024 Green St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Teresa Diane Morris, 56, 2537 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Orlando Hill, 58, 607 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dartanyan Dominick Franklin, 37, 1306 Penn St., on city charges of possession/sale/repair of knuckles, trespassing and addressing police with intent to incite violence.
Eric Michael Lederer, 48, no address provided, on city charges of assault and stealing.
Tiffany Elizabeth Foster, 28, 1614 Pat Drive, on a city charge of obstructing pedestrian/vehicle traffic on public ways.
SEPT. 18
Whitley Amanda Courtney, 29, 618 S. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Luke Szesny, 27, 2606 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Victor L. Tatum, 43, 207 W. Hyde Park Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rebecca Jean Brinton, 43, 1324 Buchanan Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason M. Simpson, 42, 2415 Francis St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Leslie Ann Weyer, 33, 1500 Jules St., on a state charge of burglary.
