AUG. 26
Gerald L. White, 44, 1514 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stephanie Nicole Ishmael, 36, 6208 Carnegie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Thomas Dean Spoonmore, 49, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Evan Lee Smith, 29, 6201 Carnegie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dustin W. Crockett, 27, 923 W. Hyde Park Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nathan Lee Talbott, 26, 2712 Renick St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeron Markell Rogers, 26, 2706 Melrose Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Larry A. Curry, 34, 3625 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
AUG. 27
Trevor Allan Philips, 31, 119 Virginia St., on a city warrant for trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Christine Elaine Gilmore, 62, 1609 Boyd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Riley K. Snyder, 26, 2101 Mulberry St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Elliot Clayton Maley, 37, no address provided, on city charges of disturbing the peace and assault of a law enforcement officer.
Quintin Deon Cortez Rouser, 27, no address provided, on city charges of disturbing the peace and addressing officers with the intent to incite violence.
Caleb Mackenzie Vaughn, 25, no address provided, on city charges of trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
AUG. 28
Cassandra N. Turner, 37, 1220 Fourth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bronson Eugene Vestal, 31, 2312 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jordan W. Wible, 21, 2530 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Heather Jo Miller, 35, 1001 Bellevue, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zachary S. Haggstrom, Maryville, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Carrie Cordean Starrett, 30, 1118 Henry St., on a city charge of property damage.
AUG. 29
Fernando G. Arevalo, 38, 1022 N. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Megan Ellen Miller-Harman, 28, no address provided, on a city warrant for disorderly conduct.
Tiffany Ann Admire, 38, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Ryan Wesley Simpson, 39, no address provided, on a city charge or trespassing.
AUG. 30
Kelly Renee Tracy, 37, 1020 Dewey Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jack Allen Reid Jr., 50, 617 S. Seventh St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Marcus Brando Gilbert, 28, 3111 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lyndsay M. Arnold, 38, 2219 Walnut St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Helen Irene Lovelady, 45, 2504 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Crystal Faye Bell, 31, Wathena, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James F. Baber III, 49, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Harvey Eugene Smith Jr., 44, 816 Powell St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dartanyan Dominick Franklin, 37, 1306 Penn St., on city charges of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.
