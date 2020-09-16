SEPT. 12Roberto Apolinal Gonzalez, 61, 420 N. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Clayton Delaney Griffith, 21, 201 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Paul Samuel Sowell, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Denny R. Bonar, 42, 912 Powell St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Tiffany Renee Nichols, 30, 1102 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Tad R. Ward, 34, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Stephen S. Chism, 29, 808 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Tawnie S. Williams, 32, 1906 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Halefom T. Mahari, 40, 1701 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Ron Douglas Simpson, 26, 2508 N. Fourth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Cindy Lee Becerra, 53, 620 N. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Charles Thomas Owens, 42, 7601 King Hill Ave., on a city charge of driving with suspended/revoked license.Bobbie J. Molt, 38, no address provided, on a city charge of assault.Brian Keith Cunningham, 52, 2516 St. Joseph Ave., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.Dallas Dakota Rails, 28, 1915 Parkview Ave., on a state charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death.
SEPT. 13Mark J. Hamaker, 34, 2610 Mary St., on a city warrant for resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.Erik Dean Butts, 26, Wathena, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Kayla Nichole Jenkins, 30, 2209 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Meghan M. Howard, 31, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Gillian M. Davis, 25, 2525 Faraon St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.Marquis Jabar Wagner, 23, 1222 Angelique St., on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.Damian Jacob Edward Powell, 29, Holt, Missouri, on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.Kristen Lyle Smith, 31, 4482 S.E. Taos Road, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.Mason C. Hallman, 20, 3101 S. 36th Place, on state charges of careless driving and driving while intoxicated.