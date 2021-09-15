SEPT. 9
Bernard L. Whetstine II, 32, 705 N. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kylie L. Barmann, 28, 13032 Valley Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shane Christopher Lewin, 2920 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
SEPT. 10
Jaden Ann Cox, 23, 1304 Northwood Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandy Calene Rauch, 44, 3401 Jackson St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zayne C. Walters, 21, 2422 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amanda Nadine Crossfield, 31, 1222 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gary Deshawn Bulla, 30, 717 Mount Mora Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
SEPT. 11
Jeffrey R. Smith, 41, 3831 Maplewood Drive, on a city warrant for possession/manufacture/repair/sale of certain weapons and failure to appear in court.
Donald Lee Heller, 49, 1810 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jesse Hawk Snell, 32, 415 N. Third St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Anthony Lee Thomas, 52, 4502 Amazonia Road, on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
Crystal L. Pennell, 47, 6101 S. Eighth St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
