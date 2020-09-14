SEPT. 9

  • William Joseph Clark, 42, 819 Parker St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Daniel Lee Schroff, 40, 3403 Abbett Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Dustin Wayne Crockett, 26, 923 W. Hyde Park Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Ruther Ruben, 34, 2423 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear in court.
  • Christopher Alexander Mori, 22, 1705 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear in court.
  • Anna Susan Allison, 33, 5522 Claremont St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Robert Allen Hunt, 42, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Tomas E. Nieves, 43, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Jay J. Riddle III, 18, 2726 S. 22nd St., on a city charge of disorderly conduct.
  • Frederick Earl Gentry, 74, no address provided, on a city charge of stealing.
  • Olga Arianga Arce, 46, 3012 Olive St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Jayme Lee Watts, 28, 501 Blake St., on a state charge of domestic assault.

    • SEPT. 10

  • Mackenzie Lynn Edson, 26, 4520 Amazonia Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Jessie Jane Hildebrand, 27, 1915 Parkview Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Jayce Christopher Moore, 25, 711 E. Highland Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Kayla A. Ritter, 25, 431 N. 21st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Klee Shea Mignery, 19, 1206 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Steven Ray Ball, 43, 1607 Parkview Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Bobbie Jo Molt, 38, no address provided, on city charges of trespassing and disturbing the peace.
  • Adam Wayne Evans, 39, 2205 S. 14th St., on a state charge of domestic assault.

    • SEPT. 11

  • Darcie Rae Raines, 38, 226 W. Valley St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Allene Robinson, 44, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Bernard Lee Whetstine II, 31, no address provided, on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
  • Jennifer Renee Daniels, 41, 2303 Marion St., on city charges of addressing police with intent to incite violence and resisting police by violence/force/threats.
  • Rayshonda M. Jones, 28, Kansas City, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Gwenyth Lily Pinion, 20, 1208 N. Ninth St., on a state charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death.
  • Seth Alan Turbyfill, 31, Chillicothe, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Christofir Lee Coutts, 51, 6009 Savannah Road, on a state charge of invasion of privacy.