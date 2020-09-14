SEPT. 9William Joseph Clark, 42, 819 Parker St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Daniel Lee Schroff, 40, 3403 Abbett Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Dustin Wayne Crockett, 26, 923 W. Hyde Park Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Ruther Ruben, 34, 2423 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear in court.Christopher Alexander Mori, 22, 1705 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear in court.Anna Susan Allison, 33, 5522 Claremont St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Robert Allen Hunt, 42, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Tomas E. Nieves, 43, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jay J. Riddle III, 18, 2726 S. 22nd St., on a city charge of disorderly conduct.Frederick Earl Gentry, 74, no address provided, on a city charge of stealing.Olga Arianga Arce, 46, 3012 Olive St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.Jayme Lee Watts, 28, 501 Blake St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
SEPT. 10Mackenzie Lynn Edson, 26, 4520 Amazonia Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jessie Jane Hildebrand, 27, 1915 Parkview Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jayce Christopher Moore, 25, 711 E. Highland Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Kayla A. Ritter, 25, 431 N. 21st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Klee Shea Mignery, 19, 1206 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Steven Ray Ball, 43, 1607 Parkview Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Bobbie Jo Molt, 38, no address provided, on city charges of trespassing and disturbing the peace.Adam Wayne Evans, 39, 2205 S. 14th St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
SEPT. 11Darcie Rae Raines, 38, 226 W. Valley St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Allene Robinson, 44, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Bernard Lee Whetstine II, 31, no address provided, on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.Jennifer Renee Daniels, 41, 2303 Marion St., on city charges of addressing police with intent to incite violence and resisting police by violence/force/threats.Rayshonda M. Jones, 28, Kansas City, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.Gwenyth Lily Pinion, 20, 1208 N. Ninth St., on a state charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death.Seth Alan Turbyfill, 31, Chillicothe, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.Christofir Lee Coutts, 51, 6009 Savannah Road, on a state charge of invasion of privacy.