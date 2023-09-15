Arrests reported from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11
Dana Lea Campbell, 46, 3514 Monterey St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chris L. Cook, 34, 1214 S. 24th St., warrants for 4th degree assault and failure to appear in court.
Georgette Sherwood, 46, 222 E. Colorado Ave., city charge for failure to appear in court.
Rodney Martell Spraggins, 26, 412 S. 31st St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Braden Tyrone West, 41, St. Joseph, warrants for failures to appear in court.
Drake Evan Mohamed, 23, 816 S. 19th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremiah Lynn Latour, 31, St. Joseph, warrants for trespassing and failures to appear in court.
Antoinette DeShana Burks, 36, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremy Leon Gothard, 45, St. Joseph, warrants for resisting arrest, assault of a law officer, amd failure to appear in court.
Steven Wayne Calhoon Sr., 59, 2238 Jules St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Raymond Lee Dwight Smith Sr., 41, 2417 Messanie St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Benjamen Alan Sherlock, 37, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Winfred Leroy Fanning III, 44, 1513 Monterey St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Taliah Genise Cary, 36, 1711 Parkview Ave., warrant for failures to appear in court.
Rackjerry Nepios, 22, 1602 Buchanan Ave., city charge for obstructing police duties.
Joey Allen Ezell Jr., 30, 2628 Olive St., city charge for indecent acts, exhibitions, and conduct.
Andrew Leo Scott, 51, 635 Bon Ton St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lynette Kay Gettings, 53, 2604 Faraon St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tonya Lynn Fatting, 48, 1220 Powell St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles Matthew Christ, 41, 3508 Lafayette St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles Patrick Filley, 29, St. Joseph, city charge for failure to appear in court.
Preston M. Erickson, 30, 4010 Robin Hood Dr., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon Lee Haynes, 40, 1723 Prospect Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Frederick Alfred Davis III, 39, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing.
Stacy Elizabeth Rochester, 52, 210 N. 4th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Wayne Allen Corkins, 56, 904 S. 10th St., city charges for resisting arrest and indecent acts, exhibitions, and conduct.
Darrion E. Ashley, 21, 3434 Messanie St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tanner Ray Young, 22, St. Joseph, city charge for stealing.
Dyllon J. Allen, 27, 838 S. 19th St., warrants for failures to appear in court.
Brett Michael Finch, 33, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ronnie Joe Gonzalez, 49, St. Joseph, city charges for resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sandra O. S. Morales, 44, 316 North Noyes Blvd., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ashley Dawn Jacobs, 37, 226 Illinois Ave., warrants for parole violation and failure to appear in court.
Jason Bryan Pinch, 45, city charge for obstructing police duties.
Tavarus Dayviaun Rideout, 30, 3128 Hathorne Drive, city charge for DWI/DUI.
Billie Lee Shewman II, 40, St. Joseph, city charges for obstruction of police duties and resisting arrest.
Courtney Ann Kirschner, 36, 608 Lincoln St., city charge for trespassing.
Paul Edward Roe Jr., 30, St. Joesph, warrants for DWI, domestic assault, probation violation, and failure to appear in court.
Julius Michael Thompson, 23, 2402 Cypress Ave., city charges for resisting arrest and obstructing police duties.
Sean Nathaniel Christophel, 36, warrants for failures to appear in court.
Jonathon Eugene Wallace, 36, 2215 Garfield Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
