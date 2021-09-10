SEPT. 8
Abel Barraza Martinez IV, 34, 13450 County Road 340, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua L. Hurt, 35, 2409 Center Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher John Godar, 39, 1113 Corby St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Joseph Clark, 43, 1810 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James W. Johnson, 29, 1519 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Renessa Lynn Dowell, 32, 3909 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Marion Richard White Jr., 33, 919 N. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ferroll Sterling Barber, 43, no address provided, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
