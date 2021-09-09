SEPT. 7
Felix Gomez Soto, 61, 6410 Washington St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremy A. Smith, 38, 1810 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Straton Chance Johnson, 32, 2621 Folsom St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Craig Davon Burnes, 31, 4701 Chapel Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chad E. Sherwood, 26, 712 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for property damage and failure to appear in court.
Elizabeth Josephine Price, 27, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cedric Cleveland Collins, 34, 2502 S. 15th St., on a city charge of trespassing.
Jordan Luke Reddy, 26, Savannah, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
