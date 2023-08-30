Arrests reported from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28
Keaton James Lee Roscoe, 20, 2511 7th Avenue, city charges for careless driving, driving without a valid license to operate a vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Nyadeng Santino Moth Atak, 23, 1609 N. 10th St., city charges for careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
Louis Kameron Stockton, 20, 715 Albemarle St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Karen K. Hudson, 63, 212 East Linn St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kayona J. Shifflett, 28, 1922 N. 3rd St., city charge for disturbing the peace.
Bobbie Jo Molt, 31, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Devon Thomas Hampton, 28, 732 S. 10th St., warrants for failures to appear in court.
Kelsey Lynn Thompson, 37, 3607 26th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Mikel Nichols, 44, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing.
Brandon Lee Martin, 37, 832 New Jersey Avenue, city charge for failure to appear in court.
Sarah Danielle Price, 34, 5505 Karrasch St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christian Lee Cross, 29, 40 East Hyde Park, warrants for failures to appear in court.
Jaron Thomas Langley, 33, 320 East Missouri St., warrants for probation/parole violation and failure to appear in court.
Shawn P. Ashford. 49, 4608 Pickett Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Lynn Mosier, 52, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mitchell Scott King, 24, 2719 Edmond St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Barrett J. Wysling II, 37, 2412 Blackwell Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dawson Dakota Sosa, 24, 1300 S. 11th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zachary Dakota Jones, 27, 1209 S. 18th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kylee Ann Aylsworth, 28, 414 East Augusta St., warrants for obstruction of police duties by action/inaction, drug possession, and failures to appear in court.
Cody Lee Elliott, 32, 1814 St. Joseph Avenue, city charge for drug possession.
Paul Edward Roe Jr., 40, PO Box 2052, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tanner Ray Young, 22, St. Joseph, city charges for trespassing and resisting arrest.
Shawn Michael Hoskins, 38, 717 Corby St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian A. Prince, 45, 3625 Gene Field Road, city charge for DWI/DUI.
Wendy E. Bentsen, 40, 6211 Brown St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Maryrose K. Brotsch, 21, 3206 S. 36th Place, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Korey Alan May, 42, 2016 Charles St., city charge for resisting arrest.
Robin Lynn Swanson, 47, St. Joseph, city charges for intentionally damaging property, assault of a law enforcement officer, and trespassing.
Jordan Ashli Koontz, 23, St. Joseph, warrants for resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Danielle Elaine Cannon, 26, St. Joseph, city charge for disturbing the peace.
Rudy Rolando Cucul Ico, 24, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shannon S. Burgess, 45, St. Joseph, warrant for trespassing.
Anthony Carl Thomas Jr., 36, 2422 Penn St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
