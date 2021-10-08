OCT. 6
Lori Ann Davis, 40, 2538 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin M. Scheidegger, 38, 5220 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
Devon Thomas Hampton, 26, 312 N. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amanda Leanne Hughes, 34, 1017 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James L. Stroud III, 51, 2523 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Harold Wayene Post, 51, 117 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Billie Lee Shewman II, 39, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tabitha I. Gentry, 21, 2430 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.