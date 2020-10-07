OCT. 3
- Destinee Renea Frazier, 28, 430 Blake St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Tucker Theodore Todd, 43, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Shoddran Tynell Page-Banks, 36, 1617 Olive St., on a state charge of resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
OCT. 4
- Kolby G. Grippando, 26, 4302 N. Hillview Circle, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Dewayne Joseph Scott Williams, 30, 602 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Glenn Eric Pritchard II, 26, Elwood, Kansas, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
- William David Walker, 52, Union Star, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.