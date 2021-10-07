SEPT. 30
Paul Charles Davis II, 35, 511 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Lee Kincaid, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ryan Michael Martinez, 29, Wathena, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles Lynn Wright, 46, Wichita, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven Ray Fanning II, 34, 2207 Edmond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Keenan Lewis Henton, 40, 816 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
OCT. 1
Ronald Lee Harris, 63, 6737 Mack St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kenya N. McCroy, 48, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Wayne McCarver, 53, 2219 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cayse Blu Thompson, 30, 811 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Denver Thomas McDowell, 23, 1205 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robin Gail Shultz, 61, 1315 N. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael R. Taylor, 43, 2601 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tina Marie Duhon, 25, Atchison, Kansas, on city charges of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession/sale/transportation of weapons.
Laura A. Fostek, 31, 4008 Pickett Road, on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
OCT. 2
Larry E. Newman, 49, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chloe Jaqelyn Mari Schultz, 27, 3513 Lantern Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey Dean Gray, 51, 6314 Sherman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Aaron Joseph Coy, 38, 714 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason William Honeycutt, 43, 514 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ryan Scott Wilson, 23, 616 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
OCT. 3
Bradley Quinton Poling, 39, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Wallace Clayton Harper Jr., 36, 1605 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Wayne Allen Corkins, 54, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven William Lewis, 26, Trenton, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kann Katny Moufa, 25, 102 S. 36th St., on city charged of resisting arrest and obstructing duties of police.
Dakota James Keck, 34, 2315 S. Fourth St., on a state charge of resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
OCT. 4
Cara J. Williams, 40, 3019 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sasha Kaylynn Smith, 28, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Eugene Harbord Jr., 36, 1202 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James E. Artis-Bey, 46, 2738 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Scott Owens, 21, 3514 Monterey St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joy Alda Collado, 30, 2913 Charles St., on a state charge of drug trafficking.
OCT. 5
Westley Matthew Whitten, 32, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jessica Jane Anna Renee Lunn, 37, 408 E. Kansas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anthony Lee Acosta, 29, 503 S. Sixth St., on city charges of resisting arrest, riding bicycle/skateboard/etc. in business district and obstructing duties of police.
Misty M. Krauss, 39, 1334 Buchanan Ave., on a city charge of stealing.
