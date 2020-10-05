SEPT. 30
- Shane William Reynolds, 40, 2217 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- John Mikel Nichols, 41, 804 Mason Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Areasha Nicole Huff, 42, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Timothy Ryan Miller, 38, 814 N. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Melanie Lynn Myers, 19, 2826 Iowa Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- David Lee Williamson, 26, 3812 Pickett Road, on a city charge of assault.
- Dylan R. Edelbrock, 24, 3812 Pickett Road, on a city charge of assault.
- Randy Lee Martin, 57, Dekalb, Missouri, on a state charge of assault.
- Jasper Howard Jernigan, 64, 61 Empire Lane, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
OCT. 1
- Gabriella Patricia Jackson, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Anthony M. Wolf, 17, 1306 Safari Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Gerrad Allen Gentle, 30, 2015 Savannah Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Cory Daniel Black, 45, no address provided, on city charges of trespassing and obstructing duties of police.
- John Luke Szesny, 26, 1609 S. 15th St., on a city charge of stealing.
- Bobbie J. Molt, 38, no address provided, on a city charge of attempted assault.
- Charles Adam Taylor, 56, 415 N. 10th St., on city charges of addressing police officers with intent to incite violence and obstructing duties of police.
OCT. 2
- Megan Ellen Harman-Miller, 28, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Caleb Joshua Wilson, 27, 2202 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Alex D. Osorio-Tirado, 24, 923 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Earl Fred Trauernicht Jr., 42, 1621 Cudmore Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Jonna Jo Nolan, 31, 3803 Terrace Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Dartanyan D. Franklin, 36, 1306 Penn St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
- Brian D. Duquette, 37, 2317 S. 18th St., on a state charge of burglary.