OCT. 27

  • Amy Marie Nussbeck, 38, 304 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Sara Marisela Gonzalez, 29, 1217 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Travis Michael Graham, 38, 1115 Ridenbaugh St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Carmen Renae Arrowood, 36, 1115 Ridenbaugh St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Shane Michael Smith, 39, 1022 Ridenbaugh St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Allene Robinson, 44, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Pedro Tomas Rodriguez-Nunez, 622 E. Colorado Ave., on city charges of resisting arrest and obstructing duties of police.
  • Nathan Akeem Wilkinson Sr., 35, 2305 Sylvanie St., on city charges of disturbing the peace, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
  • Deanna Shanice Busey, 28, 1309 S. 20th St., on city charges of trespassing and failure to appear in court.
  • Martines Sharrell Penn, 40, 706 Warsaw Ave., on city charges of trespassing and failure to appear in court.
  • Tyler Laray Davis, 26, 1612 Francis St., on state charges of leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death.
  • Eric Dominick Stiers, 45, no address provided, on a state charge of domestic assault.
  • Dustin Ray Dean Venneman, 25, 1315 Penn St., on a state charge of resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony.