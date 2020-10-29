OCT. 26
Shane Alan Magers, 48, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Randall L. Lynch, 65, Union Star, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Seth A. Coffman, 19, 1206 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Gary L. House, 29, 1209 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Garrett Miles Rutherford,33, Fillmore, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Guadalupe Enriquez, 22, 833 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Billy Wayne Norton Jr., 31, 416 E. Colorado Ave., on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Tabitha L. Lebow, 37, 810 S. 10th St., on a state charge of stealing.