OCT. 21
Shon’vaye E. Maxey, 24, 1414 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Adam Duke Dowell, 56, 2527 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Megan Ellen Harman-Miller, 28, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Heather Marie Depoe, 31, 2201 Locust St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Candace Marie Jimenez, 28, 4104 E. Haverill St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Santos Rey Jackson, 36, 1416 Ridenbaugh St., on city charges of resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Ricky Duane Maag, 58, 2707 Jackson St., on a state charge of enticement/attempted enticement of a child.
Dustin Donallee Pullins, 27, 2705 S. 22nd St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
OCT. 22
Gregory Dean Hamaker 57, 219 N. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charron Patrice McDaniel, 45, 709 S. 26th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon M. Barnett, 29, 1501 Beattie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kelsey Dawn Dawson, 22, 1924 Pacific St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Meghan M. Howard, 31, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lionel Deshon Noble, 28, 2015 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
T.M. Martin, 25, 718 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for obstructing duties of police, assault of a law enforcement officer, and failure to appear in court.
Michael William Ziegler, 36, no address provided, on a city charge of disorderly conduct.
Preston C. Williams, 23, 2914 Lowell St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Michael A. Wilson, 56, 3006 Sylvanie St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
OCT. 23
Ruth Ann Hoyt, 52, 2609 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jessica Ambrose Nemitz, 34, 1835 Clay St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lorenzo M. Rucker, 31, 2606 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alexsys Laura Lynn Milbourn, 20, 520 Thompson Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Natiaya L.H. Grover, 31, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven Anthony Ayala, 28, 1017 N. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Colby L.M. Perks, 28, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Albert Eugene Johnson, 39, 835 Warsaw Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Randi Cheryl Clark, 69, 2629 Mulberry St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jill Reynolds, 54, Ontario, Canada, on a city charge of stealing.
William Guy Allen, 67, 3212 Coachlight Place, on a state charge of enticement/attempted enticement of a child.
Devon Allie Sheppard, 22, 2700 S. 36th St., on a state charge of burglary.
Jeffrey Dean Seitz, 44, 3207 Morton Lane, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Ethan Bail Karr, 21, 2522 Olive St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
OCT. 24
Trinity Lavona Turner, 25, 603 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Peter Immy, 25, 913 Vine St., on city charges of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.
Anna Susan Allison, 33, 5522 Claremont St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Ronald Lee Martinez, 56, 1404 S. 30th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Alexandra Paige Schubert, 27, 2404 Penn St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Justice Dante Waler, 22, 815 S. 40th St., on a state charge of burglary.
Alexander B. Trump, 29, 608 N. 10th, on a state charge of stealing.
Destiny N. Glenn, 25, 1821 Clay St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
OCT. 25
John Ray Demoss IV, 42, 815 S. 21st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tylesia Tyann Merritt, 35, 2202 Union St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonathon Michael Owens, 30, 2305 Castle Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cathy Lynn Kendrick, 55, 2305 Castle Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jesse L. Ferris, 30, Hiawatha, Kansas, on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
Amber Bliss Ostendorf, 33, 3308 Devonshire Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Billy Wayne Norton Jr., 31, Fairview, Missouri, on a state charge of domestic assault.