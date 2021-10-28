OCT. 26
Kori A. McGinnis, 26, Union Star, Missouri, on a city warrant for stealing and failure to appear in court.
Ricky Allen Butler, 60, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bobby K. Brown Jr., 25, 2902 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jono D. Hamlin, 49, 3723 Woodlawn Terrace, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Skylar Travis Furr, 32, 311 E. Valley St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jayce Edward Scott Fanning, 20, 2926 Cambridge St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cara Christin Ethridge, 45, no address provided, on a city charge of stealing.
Michael Ray Ethridge, 39, no address provided, on a city charge of stealing.
Reuel Antonio Midgyett, 33, no address provided, on city charges of disturbing the peace, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing duties of police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.