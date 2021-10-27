OCT. 21
Bryson P. Burley, 26, 3515 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason Scott Johnson, 42, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Michael Mendoza III, 28, 2203 Duncan St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cassidy Leigh Rowland, 32, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Albert Eugene Johnson, 40, 1101 Roosevelt Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shawn Michael Davidson, 21, 102 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Deanna Shanice Busey, 28, 1202 E. Highland Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tieara Rene Irvin, 20, 2738 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ricky D. Rice Jr., 42, 2809 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nancy Joann Arena McDonald, 26, 1115 Corby St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Summer Francis Berryman, 26, 2937 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dede Ann Mendoza, 48, 812 S. 26th St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Jason Lee Harris, 36, 301 S. 10th St., on city charges of property damage and trespassing.
OCT. 22
Benjamin Asher Weisenburger, 19, 1302 N. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christine R. Gilmore, 62, 1609 Boyd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shane William Oldaker, 46, 1503 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Trever Dean Ashworth, 41, Stuart, Florida, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Laura A. Schaeffer, 45, Atchison, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Michael Wood, 27, 719 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rachel Gwen Ralston, 35, Union Star, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Quintin D. C. Rouser, 27, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
OCT. 23
Dana N. Edwards, 36, 426 N. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon Lee Haynes, 38, 449 N. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Yolanda Chiquita Blakey, 36, 4312 Frederick Blvd., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kacey Michelle Sollars, 22, 1812 N. Third St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stephanie Michelle Vancleve, 41, 2508 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
OCT. 24
Carl Edward Crandall, 77, 2004 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Francine Elizabeth Hicks, 34, 1909 Wayne Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Montana Ashley Ann Price, 30, 3000 Parkway A, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Hollie Marie Peek, 28, 1908 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Matthew Dylan Cole Barnes, 28, 420 E. Colorado St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Lee Marshoff, 32, 227 W. Indiana Ave., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
OCT. 25
Sutton Alexander Mattucks, 28, 2863 S.E. Barnett Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Caleb Joshua Wilson, 28, 2201 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jennifer Marie Nolan, 43, 1301 N. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jessica Lea Allen, 41, 844 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jerid R. Moss, 1722 Sacramento St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Edward Jay Adkins, 50, 2803 Felix St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jessica Rae Belz, 32, 520 E. Missouri Ave., on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terry L. M. Labrozzi, 23, 2505 Bittersweet Lane, on a state charge of receiving stolen property.
Tyler L. Collings, 30, 5331 Halsey St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.