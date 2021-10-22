OCT. 20
Natasha Jean Whitaker, 32, 309 Fleeman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Casey Daniel Steen, 31, 2312 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ashley Dawn Jacobs, 35, 5314 Basil Drive, on a city charge of trespassing.
William Ray Diamond, 45, 5314 Basil Drive, on a city charge of trespassing.
Richard Eugene Gibson III, 32, no address provided, on a city charge of disorderly conduct.
Steven A. Caudill, 55, 4322 Hidden Valley Drive, on a state charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Tara Cassidane Wilkinson, 46, 1024 Roosevelt Ave., on a state charge of arson.
