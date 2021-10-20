OCT. 17
Samuel David Cornell, 31, 1216 Corby St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Quintin D. C. Rouser, 27, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Candice June Arredondo, 40, 2837 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Krishondra Riechelle Parker, 41, 2632 Folsom St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ina Louise Howard, 54, 815 Pendleton St., on city charges of obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.
Triysten Michael Edward Pennell, 23, 816 N. 11th St., on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
Travis Ray Moore, 38, no address provided, on a city charge of failure to obey lawful order to disperse.
OCT. 18
Ross Cody Weiser, 26, 2224 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Taylor Stillman, 28, 720 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christina Lynn Perman, 49, 3206 Duncan St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Montana Benjamin Vollintine, 20, 1921 Jones St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shirley R. Richardson, 36, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kyle D. Conger, 33, 2821 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kara Sierra Farley, 25, 3514 Monterey St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
