OCT. 14Gave L. Fevrier, 25, 3615 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Shane Andrew Pippin, 23, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Candice Louise Wardenburg, 28, 1300 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.James Detamore Thomas-Jones, 27, 3305 Duncan St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Caleb Jason Hux, 29, 5208 Junior Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Christy Marie Nichols, 43, 204 E. Kansas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jordan A. Koontz, 20, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Scottie Ryan Briner, 33, 8021 S.E. King Hill Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Carson Ryan Bielby, 17, 1614 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Shane Russell Coy, 20, no address provided, on a state charge of sexual misconduct.Nicholas Dewayne Riley, 30, 820 N. 13th St., on state charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
OCT. 15James Orlando Hill, 57, 607 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Malachi Dale Grieme, 25, 6538 Washington St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Levi Laithe Rizer, 30, Wathena, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Amber Lynn Punzo, 38, 1815 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Michael Allen Siler, 44, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
OCT. 16Joyce M. Stewart, 68, 2325 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Donna Michele Ramsel, 50, 1910 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Janae Ann Marie Dickerson, 19, 2226 Duncan St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Danielle R. Kunze, 34, 2623 S. 28th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Eric C. Tompkins, 33, 1300 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Breanna J. Mollus, 26, 515 N. Fifth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Nathan James Bowen, 37, Rushville, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.James Leander Nolan, 52, 1623 Olive St., on a state charge of enticement/attempted enticement of a child.Aimee R. Propes, 47, 1214 Angelique St., on state charges of driving while intoxicated and driving with suspended/revoked license.