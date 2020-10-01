SEPT. 28

  • Casey Daniel Steen, 30, 2312 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Robert R. Davies Jr., 50, 5005 University Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Maizey Morgan Shanks, 24, Dearborn, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Tricia Kay Camarena, 41, 1202 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Samuel S. Nelson, 43, 3228 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Danny D. Frans II, 38, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Tanner Ray Young, 19, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Mataya A. Cary, 20, 201 Hammond St., on a city warrant for stealing and failure to appear in court.
  • Fredis Guevara, 52, Kansas City, Missouri, on city charges of stealing.
  • Shane Russell Coy, 20, no address provided, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
  • William Michael Soden, 57, 2606 Mitchell Ave., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.