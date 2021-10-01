SEPT. 29
Corby Lester Meek, 33, 705 N. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David Lee Fanning Jr., 33, 711 Mason Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles Thomas Owens, 43, 7601 S.E. King Hill Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stephen Ray Tompkins, 40, 1805 S. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joseph Patrick Logudice, 32, 518 S. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michelle Anthonette Crippen, 38, 708 Concord Ave., on city charges of disturbing the peace, addressing police with intent to incite violence, assault of a police officer, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.