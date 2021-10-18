OCT. 14
Brendon R. Jacobs, 18, 5314 Basil Drive,
James Alexander Straub, 62, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tasha Rene Williams-Volz, 35, 2911 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Terry Ray Bulla Jr., 30, 1219 N. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kirk D. Fincher, 53, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Halefom Teklebrhan Mahari, 41, 1703 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
OCT. 15
Ashley Dawn Jacobs, 35, 5314 Basil Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cheyenne Mariah Brackett, 29, 731 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Lee Hall, 32, 2121 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Elmer Dwayne Smith, 50, 2214 Herman Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah Marie Cook, 35, 304 N. Eighth St., on a city charge of trespassing.
OCT. 16
Travis Allan Stewart, 33, 5213 Lake Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Daniel Joseph Hidalgo, 48, 1501 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alexia N. Graves, 22, 2631 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sierra Marche Brown, 20, 602 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Timothy E. Dodge, 62, 610 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Douglas York Galloway Sr., 64, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon M. Canterbury, 38, 2102 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon Owen Underwood, 26, 2603 N. Seventh St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Harvey Eugene Smith Jr., 44, 824 N. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jacob D. Wegenka, 29, 3904 East Hills Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
