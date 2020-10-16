OCT. 13

  • Kyler James Rascoe, 28, Amazonia, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Chantaia Louise Bennett, 25, 1719 Center St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Natasha J. Whitaker, 31, 2225 N. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Danielle Lida Swaistyn, 24, 6635 Ridgeway St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Clyde Reed Putnam Jr., 47, 2538 S. 13th St., on city charges of stealing and trespassing.
  • Linda Nichole Teaney, 49, 2303 Prospect Ave., on a state charge of violation of a protection order.