OCT. 13Kyler James Rascoe, 28, Amazonia, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Chantaia Louise Bennett, 25, 1719 Center St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Natasha J. Whitaker, 31, 2225 N. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Danielle Lida Swaistyn, 24, 6635 Ridgeway St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Clyde Reed Putnam Jr., 47, 2538 S. 13th St., on city charges of stealing and trespassing.Linda Nichole Teaney, 49, 2303 Prospect Ave., on a state charge of violation of a protection order.