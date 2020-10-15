OCT. 12
- Nicholas John Klepees, 34, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Faith M. Brooks, 31, 2325 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Chase Elliott Pollard, 32, 1801 S. 41st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Mark Alan Vanderheiden, 56, Kansas City, Missouri, on city charges of failure to obey lawful order to disperse and resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing.
- Tanner Ray Young, 19, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
- Nick Valiant Moore, 23, 712 Powell St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
- Henry Chester Jr., 63, 114 S. 12th St., on a state charge of domestic assault.